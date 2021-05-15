Car flipped after accident, man arrested

FREDERICK, M.d. (WDVM) — One man is in handcuffs after a car rolled over this evening. Police responded to the area of W. Patrick St. and S. Bentz for reports of a crash.

Our reporter on the scene saw police taking a man into custody after what looked like a field sobriety test. It looks like this parked car was hit during the incident. The road was blocked with a tow truck en route.

Local resident, James Kreuzburg, told WDVM the crash happened sometime around 7.

“I didn’t actually see it, I heard it though,” said Kreuzburg. “I mean it was a big crash. The only thing I know is I came out here and it was a big crash.

We’re unsure if there are any injuries at this time, so stick with WDVN for updates.