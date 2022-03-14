HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — New car prices shot up more than 40-percent over the last year… the price surge was driven by the pandemic’s supply chain issues, chip shortages and labor shortages. The upside is this: it’s a seller’s market.

Prices for used cars are at a premium. So if you need or want a new car right now, selling or trading in your used car will make the sticker shock less painful—that advice from Chris Gaston, sales director at Sheehy dealership.

“So if they trade in, they are more than they are worth. So right now, this is a great time for them to trade in their vehicle and get into the new ones,” Gatson said.

Another tip from gaston: If you don’t see a new car you like on the lot, he says you can custom-order one for about the same price.