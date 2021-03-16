Car erupts in flames after striking utility pole in Burtonsville, 2 hospitalized

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say a vehicle fire in Burtonsville early Tuesday morning has sent two, including a child, to the hospital with serious injuries.

Public Information Officer Pete Piringer says the collision happened around 1 a.m. on Old Columbia Pike near Lima Linda Court. Piringer says the car truck a utility pole and wires fell onto the car, igniting it.

The two patients were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with “priority 2” injuries, Piringer said.

Firefighters reportedly waited around an hour for BGE to cut off the power to the electrical lines that started the blaze.

The collision blocked Old Columbia Pike between Spencerville Road and Briarcliffe Manor Way.

The current condition of the patients is unknown.