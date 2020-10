SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A car crashed through a storefront in Silver Spring around noon Wednesday.

Photos from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services show the Toyota Camry that crashed through the glass storefront of Nazret Market on Georgia Ave in Silver Spring.





Photos courtesy of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services

MCFRS reports there was only property damage and no injuries sustained as a result of the crash. A building inspector has been notified, authorities say.