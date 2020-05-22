Car crashes into building in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A vehicle crashed into a building near North Locust Street and McComas Street in Hagerstown on Friday around 6 p.m.

The Hagerstown Fire and Rescue Department reports the driver initially hit a telephone pole and then lost control as the car ran into the side of a building. The wires of the pole were still hot after the initial crash, causing a hazard. The driver of the vehicle was the only person involved and was taken to Meritus Medical Center for their injuries. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM