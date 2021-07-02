UPDATE: Two drivers injured after crash on Maryland Avenue

UPDATE 9:38 p.m. — The roadway on Maryland Avenue is open again.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police responded to a crash around 1265 Maryland Avenue on Friday evening that left two people injured.

Police said that the crash happened somewhere around 6 p.m. Two cars got in a collision, and the cause is currently unknown.

Both cars had heavy damage after the crash, police said. Hagerstown Fire Department and Funkstown Fire Department had to cut two people out of the two vehicles. Police currently believe that these people were the only people involved in the accident.

One driver, a man who is around 60 years old, was taken to Meritus for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver, a 38-year-old man, had more severe injuries and was flown to shock trauma in a helicopter. Officials said that he had serious lower extremity injuries.

The road is still closed as police are working on a reconstruction of the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.