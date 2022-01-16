Car crash causes large power outage in South End of Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A car has crashed into a utility pole, creating a large power outage in the South End of Cumberland.

The Cumberland Police said the crash happened on Industrial Blvd and Virginia Avenue. As they investigate the crash, Virginia Avenue is closed at the underpass, while Industrial Blvd Eastbound is closed from Springdale Street.

Due to the hazardous conditions, motorists are recommended to keep off the roads. Please avoid this area and take a different route if you have to travel.