Car catches fire in an early morning blaze

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Early Wednesday morning, there were reports of a car engulfed in flames in Hagerstown underneath the bridge on West Church Street and Walnut St.

According to fire officials, the driver was in the car when another driver signaled that the vehicle was on fire, the driver exited the got out of the vehicle.

Two engine companies responded, and the City of Hagerstown Fire Department was able to contain the fire quickly.

“At about 10 minutes after 9, there were multiple calls reporting a vehicle on fire, on the 300 block of Church Street. When we arrived on the scene we found an SUV on fire underneath the railroad overpass, with the engine compartments fully involved starting to go into the passenger area a little bit,” said Adam Hopkins, Battalion Chief for the City of Hagerstown Fire Department.

The cause of this fire is undetermined and no injuries were reported.