Car catches fire after driver used hand sanitizer, smoked cigarette, responders say

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A car caught fire near the Federal Plaza shopping center on Rockville Pike on Thursday evening.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the parking lot near Trader Joe’s and Silver Diner around 5:30 p.m.
Pete Piringer, spokesperson for MCFRS, said that the fire started because the driver was using hand sanitizer and smoking a cigarette. He said that this is a “bad combo in unventilated area like a car.”
One person went to the hospital with non-life-threatening minor burns.