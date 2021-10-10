Capitol Heights man charged with murder after shooting two people at senior living community

The Prince George’s County Police Department has charged a Capitol Heights man with murder after he shot and killed two people at a senior living community on Friday.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department has charged a Capitol Heights man with murder after he shot and killed two people at a senior living community on Friday.

63-year-old Roy Batson, who was actually a resident and an employee of Gateway Village, has been charged with first-degree murder and other related charges after killing two other employees of the senior living community.

Police were first dispatched to Gateway Village shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday for a reported shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they secured the area and created a barricade before entering the building. Upon entry, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds who were declared dead on the scene. Police found Batson on the third floor of the building, laying down in a hallway and he was taken into custody without incident at around 10 a.m. Police also recovered a gun in the hallway.

The two victims have been identified as 46-year-old Mackeda Evans of Temple Hills and 46-year-old Michelle Boateng of Capitol Heights.

Police say Batson admitted that he confronted Evans about a prior dispute on Friday morning before going back to his apartment, getting a gun, and then shooting both Evans and Boateng in an office area of the community.

Batson is currently being held without bond.