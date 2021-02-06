Capital Beltway Outer Loop road work hopes to reduce tractor-trailer crashes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Starting Monday, drivers can expect to see some evening delays on the Outer Loop of Capital Beltway, as the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is set to begin improving the roads to help reduce crashes.

Road technicians will close one lane at 7 p.m. and a second lane at 8 p.m. every night, creating grooves along the road.

MDOT SHA says these grooves will increase road friction and could drastically decrease the number of accidents happening out on the roadway.

“This project will improve the roadway surface as one strategy to reduce crashes on the Capital Beltway,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “This engineering solution will make the roadway safer, especially when coupled with motorists being cautious and obeying posted speed limits.”

The $460,000 project is expected to complete sometime mid-February weather permitting.