Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship goes virtual

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship is a Frederick tradition and this year would have been the 34th annual event.
Usually every year following Christmas, residents enjoy a candlelight tour of historic houses of worship in Frederick, but this year it will be virtual due to the pandemic.
Instead, this year Visit Frederick put together a special encore video presentation to celebrate Frederick’s tradition of religious diversity, local history, and the holiday season.
The video is now online and each church also provided their own video highlighting their congregation which you can find on Visit Frederick’s website.
