Cancer advocates want women to feel beautiful despite illness

WASHINGTON, ( WDVM ) — According to the American Cancer Society, there are over eight million women who have received life-altering cancer diagnoses.

Cancer not only impacts you physically but research shows that women especially are impacted mentally due to appearance insecurities.

Lisa Lurie, a breast cancer survivor and the co-founder of Cancer be Glammed, and Karen Macdonald, founder of Wrapped in Love, created a survey on how to help women battling cancer.

The survey found that more than half of women diagnosed, battle with appearance issues and the lack of support for fashionable and functional recovery products.

In efforts to help women battling cancer, the two are promoting cancer beauty…meaning no matter your illness you’re encouraged to remember your strength and beauty.

” For women facing cancer, their lifestyle challenges and appearance related concerns are really important, and that helps a lot with emotional recovery and physical recovery as well.” Said Lurie











According to the cancer recovery life and style survey, many women going through treatment do not feel like there is enough resources to support cancer beauty, which often times leads to a sense of self loss.

However, with companies like Cancer be Glammed and Wrapped in Love, the goal is magnify beauty inside and out despite illness.

” Even though you’re ill, you should still be able to have your dignity and have options for things that you can wear. We call it transitional folding that will take you from treatment through recovery and look good from head to toe.” Said Karen Macdonald.

Cancer beauty advocates say although it’s hard it begins with mindset, and your encouraged to remind yourself of the strength and beauty that resides in you.