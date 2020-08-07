Campaigns prepared for election night anxiety as pandemic rocks landscape for counting votes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — We are inside the ninety-day window for the November general election.

And with polling places being consolidated, a shortage of poll workers at precinct stations and more mail-in ballots expected, campaigns are pivoting for all the changes. Hagerstown’s nominees for mayor are sharing their perspectives.

“We all have to be concerned about the lack of poll workers,” says Democratic nominee Emily Keller. “But I certainly can’t fault anyone for not wanting to be around a bunch of strangers all day. I think a lot of people are going to ask for a provisional ballot so they can mail it.”

And Hagerstown’s Republican candidate for mayor Michael Barnes says “the Washington County election board has a lot of concerns because a lot of their polling officials are seniors. Maybe this is a time for younger people to get involved in the election process.”

Barnes adds that he hopes there is no repeat of the recent experience in Boonsboro where a postal carrier mis-delivered ballots and the town had to conduct a recount.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM