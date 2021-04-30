Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids applauds Biden plan to ban menthol cigarettes

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Biden administration announced their plan to prohibit menthol cigarettes, and the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids said the decision is a historic action to protect kids from smoking addictions.

Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids says this decision will protect kids, advance health equity, and save lives. Matthew Myers, President of Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids said, “menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars will do more to reduce over the long term, the number of people who die from tobacco related disease in the United States than any other single set of actions that has ever been taken by the federal government.”

The campaign says the banning of menthol cigarettes will also directly address the targeting of Black communities and health disparities associated with smoking. They also add that it takes a lot to go up against the tobacco industry and the administration must be ready for a fight

Myers said, “the tobacco industry has long used all of their political and financial muscle to prevent government from taking the steps, it needs to take in order to protect our nation’s children.”

The campaign is also encouraging the Biden administration to increase the federal government’s efforts to help smokers who want to quit especially since the CDC found that smoking increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.