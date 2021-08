HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The city of Hagerstown is looking for an artist to create permanent interactive wall art.

This wall art will be showcased under the West Washington Street railroad overpass.

The city plans to apply for public art across Maryland (paam) new artworks grant to fund the work.

The city will install the steel support structure.

The call is open to artists living in Maryland only and is presented in partnership with the Washington County Arts Council.