Cadia Healthcare has 14 new Medicare beds

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Cadia Healthcare in Hagerstown hosted an open house Thursday to introduce 14 new beds.

These new Medicare-certified beds will be for residents and patients that require short term care. There are single and double rooms on the first floor of the building. The new beds bring the facilities capacity up to 70 people. Officials from the program say their services are for people of all ages.

Along with the new beds the healthcare officials say they are excited to be offering other services by the end of the year.

“We’re going to be offering dialysis on sit for our patients so what that’s going to allow us to do is keep our patients more comfortable because right now they are having to transport two to three times a week, they never have to leave, its more comfortable for them,” Samantha Macdonald said, the director of marketing and communications. Officials say renovations in 2020 will bring Cadia’s capacity to over 200 residents.