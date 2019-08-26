C.A.R.E Project kicks off: One haircut and meal at a time

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Local Hagerstown businesses and nonprofits decided to show the community they care for its residents one haircut and meal at a time.

Monday marked the kick-off for the “C.A.R.E. Project.” CARE stands for Community Action to Revitalize and Empower, and many local businesses donated hours of free time and services to provide for the community in need. Free haircuts, lunch, hygiene packages and medical testing were available to residents and according to Care Project organizers, the reason behind the project is simple.

“Three years ago, I found out my best friend was a heroin addict and he told me he felt like no-one cared, so that was very life-changing for me being that I was his best friend,” said C.A.R.E. Project Organizer Robert Medina. “There’s so much indifference in this community and the nation as a whole that in order to fix these things, we have to come together and have to care for each other.”

C.A.R.E. Project volunteers are planning to serve the public for years to come.

Businesses involved:

-New Light Metropolitan Community Church

-Slow Down Barber Lounge

-Tailor Made Cuts

-Washington County Health Department

-The Nook

-Beacon House, Inc.

-Hagerstown Hopes

