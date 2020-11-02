“Busy” Election Day anticipated in Maryland

The Maryland Board of Elections is gearing up for a “busy” Election Day.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On Election Day, Maryland voters can cast their ballot in-person at one of more than 300 vote centers across the state.

“We’ve consolidated the number of vote centers but put them in larger facilities so we can process more voters more quickly and keep them farther apart for social distancing purposes,” explained Nikki Charlson, Deputy Administrator with the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Eligible voters can head to any vote center located in the county where they live between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

In Washington County, there are 11 vote centers including Boonsboro High School and the Washington County Election Center.

For Frederick County residents, there are 14 different locations to cast their vote, including Governor Thomas Johnson High School and Brunswick Middle School.

For Montgomery County residents, there are 40 vote centers including the Executive Office Building and Damascus High School.

Although more than 1.1 million mail-in ballots were delivered to voters across the state, election officials are gearing up for a “busy” day at the polls on Tuesday.

Officials suggest voters bring along their sample ballots to review and decide how to vote for each item.

And when it comes to stepping in line to vote, officials suggest heading to the polls in the morning or early afternoon.

“Typically, the less busy times are between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., so if you can arrange your schedule in such a way and you can vote at that time, we expect there will be less people there to vote,” Charlson suggests.

The state has reported at least 146,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and about 529 of these cases include patients who are currently hospitalized. In an effort to ensure these voters can cast their ballots, the state election board has allowed healthy agents to assist.

According to election officials, a voter can designate an agent to pick up a ballot from the voter’s local election center and once filled out by the voter, the agent can return the ballot.

“We are recommending using the ballot drop-off box at this point just to get it into custody of election officials more quickly,” Charlson added.

According to the state board of elections, so far, more than 1600 voters across the state have voted by agent.

For more information on how to vote on Election Day click here.