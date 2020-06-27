Business owner gives back to the community, thankful for support through pandemic

HARPERS FERRY, WV ( WDVM ) — The pandemic has impacted many businesses, but one small business was lucky enough to have the support from his community during this difficult time, so in return he decided to give the community something special.

Joshua Portner is the owner of Portner Construction and Consulting. He started his construction business just a couple months ago, but with the effects of covid-19 it took a toll on business.

Luckily his local community members continued to support him so he was able to establish his new business during the pandemic.

Portner says the community has been so good to him, he decided to give back by hosting a community clean up at Harpers Ferry.

He along with his colleague Kenzie Stewart took to social media to promote this clean up. The two felt very passionate about the clean up because it is something the whole community can enjoy.





” We started Portner Construction & Consulting Inc. Jan 1, 2020 with hopes to provide customers with an honest service and quality product we could be proud of. Over the years in the industry I notice a gap between contractors and their customers. Often times I was witness to many unnecessary struggles. My goal is to bridge that gap and work closely with our customers to ensure we meet all their needs utilizing excellent communication, experience, and principles. So this clean up it just to say thank you to the community for their support” Said Portner

Portner went onto to say that he is so appreciative of his community and he hopes everyone can continue to support each other.



