Business leaders in Washington County see hopeful signs for economy to recover

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Many small businesses are on edge as Congress has been unable to deliver a relief package to help firms stay afloat and protect jobs.
In Hagerstown and Washington County, leaders in the business community are keeping an eye on prospects for help from Washington, D.C. Paul Frey, president and CEO of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, says things will likely remain in limbo these next three weeks, but he predicts some certainty by mid-November.
“Businesses like certainty,” says Frey, “So no matter who is elected as president there will be some certainty and we’ll know what the policies will be.”
The U.S. Department of Labor reports that 11 million Americans who had jobs in February remain unemployed.
