Business forms coalition to fight digital advertising tax in Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — We are less than a month away from the next session of the Maryland General Assembly and local businesses are concerned about a proposed tax on digital advertising services.

Supporters of the proposed tax on digital advertising services think it will generate $250 million a year for the state treasury. However, the business community says the tax will hurt buyers and impact the revenue for them at a time when they can least afford it, especially during this pandemic.

Now they are organizing a petition to kill the tax when the legislature reconvenes. Paul Frey, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, stated, “we believe the best way to raise money for the state is to get businesses back open again. The state government, the federal government, they don’t have any money unless people are working and people have their businesses open.”

Frey organized a call Monday with leaders concerned about the implications of the proposal. Rich Daughtridge with the High Mark Group runs a Maryland business. He says he would take a serious hit if the tax takes effect.

“This is the worst time ever to impose a tax on advertising,” says Daughtridge.

The state chamber of commerce has his back. Ashley Duckman, vice president of the Maryland Chamber, says she is counting on a veto of the proposed tax from Governor Larry Hogan.

“The coalition has currently gotten support from over 5,000 signatories on a petition urging members of the General Assembly to sustain this veto,” says Duckman.

Frey says he is rounding up signatures for the petition and making the voice of small business heard.

“Our job is to create the awareness, help businesses understand what this legislation will mean to them, and then get them involved,” says Frey. “They can call their legislators.”

Lawmakers are scheduled to return for their next session in Annapolis on January 13.