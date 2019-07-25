Bus driver charged for texting and driving after plowing into multiple vehicles

"My son is lucky to be alive."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The bus driver that caused an eight-car pile-up on 70- Eastbound back in January was charged after video footage of the driver leaning against his steering wheel on his phone was shown in court Thursday morning.

50-year-old Sean Pease was charged with using a handheld telephone that caused an accident resulting in serious injury.

Several victims spoke in court about what they experienced during the accident. On January 25th, Maryland State Police responded to the call around noon for reports of a bus that plowed through several vehicles that were stopped on the roadway for a construction crew.

“Thank goodness he is alive.” said Father of a victim Brian Kerns. “People ask if he’s fine, but no he’s not fine.”

Pease will serve a 12 month suspension, pay a $457.50 fine and serve 80 community service hours.

“I got a second chance now and that’s not usually how it always works.” said victim Josh Kerns.

