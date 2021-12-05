Burtonsville Man charged in armed bank robberies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to armed robberies in Wheaton and Burtonsville.

28-year-old Israel Edenilson Ramirez was arrested and charged for the Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 armed robberies at a Bank of America and Capital One Bank.

Ramirez has been charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and second-degree assault, police said.

According to police, on Nov. 19, Ramirez entered the Bank of America in the 2600 block of University Blvd. West in Wheaton, where he used a handgun, fired one round and demanded money. Ramirez then took the money fired more rounds before fleeing the scene.

During the investigation, detectives reviewed the bank’s surveillance footage, identifying images of Ramirez, police said.

On Dec. 3, police were called to the scene of an armed robbery at a Capital One Bank in the 15600 block of Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville. Ramirez was identified as the suspect in the robbery.

Ramirez was arrested and is being held without bond.