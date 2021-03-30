Burn Ban in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md.(WDVM) — Under advisement from The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a ban on outdoor burning until further notice.

The DNR reported during the warmer season there is potential for poor air quality and drought which increases the spread of fires if residents are burning things such as leaves or yard debris.

“We encourage residents of Frederick county to visit the Frederick County Health Department website to obtain information on how to get a burn permit again during a burn ban, even if you have a permit, you’re not allowed to burn. However, once that burn ban is lifted, you can go on to that website to apply for a burning permit, and then do it the correct way,” said Sarah Campbell, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

The ban works to reduce the risk of fires and bad air quality.