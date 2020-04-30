Building Safety Month to be observed in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Starting in May, Hagerstown will participate in observing the 40th annual Building Safety Month.

This year’s theme is “safer buildings, safer communities, safer world.” The main purpose of Building Safety Month is to provide information on the importance of building codes which help to provide a safeguard when disaster strikes. Each week will be a different theme, some of which include water safety, disaster preparedness, and training the next generation.

For a fun way to get involved, you can join the building safety month conversation on social media using the hashtag #BuildingSafety365.