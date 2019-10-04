Bug Barometer predicts high pest pressure looking ahead at forecast

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– According to a team of entomologists from the National Pest Management Association, pest pressure will be heightened this fall and winter as extreme fluctuations in temperature and precipitation across the U.S. Are expected throughout the season.

The predicted forecast will drive cockroaches and rodents indoors in record numbers.

Experts from the National Pest Management Association released their bi-annual bug barometer.

According to the group’s team of entomologists, after an exceedingly wet summer, above-average temperatures in early fall will allow mosquitoes and ticks to linger and will give spotted lanternfly populations ample time to lay eggs ahead of winter.

With cold weather, above-average precipitation and early season snowfall predicted, rodents and stink bugs will also be forced indoors.

Dr. Campbell is a staff entomologist and research scientist for the National Pest Management Association and has an extensive background in entomology.

“With these really hot temperatures, there’s a possibility for two generations instead of one generation. All of the hot weather has probably allowed the insect populations to flourish and grow in higher numbers,” said Campbell.

With confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), a rare but potentially fatal mosquito-borne illness, mosquitoes are a top concern in many regions, keeping residents in the northeast and throughout the country on high alert.