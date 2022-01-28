Buddy Project aims to provide technology to residents with disabilities

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Before you throw away your old computers or phone, think about donating it to a nonprofit that can refurbish technology to help residents with disabilities.

Located in Frederick Maryland, The Buddy Project is an organization that provides technology training and advocacy to people with disabilities.

The program takes donated computers from IT departments, and other individual donations, and refurbishes the items to put in the homes of people with disabilities.





Founder of the program Eric Zimmerman, who is on the autism spectrum, says he created this nonprofit as a way for those with limitations to have easy access to technology so they can learn new skills and find jobs

“It means a lot to be able to go to work every day and know that you know we are making a difference. We’ve been able to help people get computers, and help people get job skills because we allow residents to come to our organization and do internships, where they go through certification training at no charge,” said Zimmerman.







The Buddy Project also has a low-income program where staff provides computers to anyone who makes less than under 30,000 dollars a year.

The overall aim is to make technology easily accessible so everyone can receive equal opportunity. Zimmerman says no matter your limitation anything is possible.

“Persistence is always key. Go after what you want, despite what others say. Work hard and you will get there,” said Zimmerman.

The organization is always looking for volunteers and donations. If you would like to get involved visit their website.