Buddy Drive to host an Earth Month Computer Drive

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — You may be tempted to trash your old computers or phone, but no matter how old, these pieces of technology make a world of difference to the people who receive them.

The Buddy Project is an organization that’s dedicated to providing technology, training, and advocacy to the disabled and low-income. This month, in honor of Earth Day and Autism Awareness, on April 14 and 29, the Buddy Project is hosting an Earth Month Computer Drive. Residents can recycle their e-waste and give them to people who need them.

If you are interested in donating, you can drop off computers from 12-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you would like for the computer to be picked up, click here.

