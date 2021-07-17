Brunswick woman arrested, police seize $25,000+ worth of drugs

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Brunswick woman is facing multiple drug-related charges after officers found over $25,000 worth of drugs in her residence.

On Friday, Wendanna King, was arrested and is now facing 10 drug-related charges including manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Officers from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office called King’s residence a “one-stop-shop” for marijuana, marijuana wax, marijuana (THC) cartridges, and various other marijuana edibles. In the basement of the residence, investigators discovered a room

converted into a “cooking/manufacturing” lab for marijuana wax.

Police seized 792 grams of marijuana, 220 grams of marijuana wax, 650 grams of marijuana edibles, and 204 marijuana (THC) cartridges. Police also took 135.5 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 4.9 grams of cocaine, 62 pills of

After finding almost two thousand grams of marijuana-related products among other drugs. Police also seized two hand guns and over two thousand and eight hundred u-s dollars

King was transported to the frederick county adult detention center and according to the frederick county sheriff’s office, there are additional charges are pending