Brunswick invites non-profits to apply for micro-grant program

(FILE) The City of Brunswick is launching a micro-grant program for non-profit organizations.

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Brunswick is calling on local non-profits hit by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a new grant.

The city is dedicating $10,000 in federal CARES Act funding to non-profit organizations through a micro-grant program.

Organizations are invited to apply for any amount to cover expenses like rent, utilities, and overhead costs.

“It’s a wide array of services that these organizations provide and we want to try and make sure they’re taken care of. They’re all big, important parts of our community,” explained city council member, John Dayton.

Applicants are required to have a physical presence within the city limits, have no more than 15 full-time employees, and be in good standing with the state.

Officials say the applications will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applications for the micro-grant will be accepted through October 30th.