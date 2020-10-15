Brothers charged in connection to hotel party shooting

Maryland

Two victims were found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brothers charged in connection to hotel party shooting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Two brothers have been charged in connection to a shooting at a hotel that left two people injured.

Both 22 year old Malik Anderson and 20 year old Malcolm Anderson have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses after a shooting that took place on October 3rd at a hotel party. Gaithersburg Police responded to the 800 block of Russell Avenue for the report of a shooting and found two men suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives say a dispute started between the two victims and two suspects. Also arrested, 21 year old Joshua Harrison on the day of the shooting. The suspects are being held without bond. The brothers are being charged with attempted first degree murder, assault first degree, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm, and firearm related charges. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories