Brothers arrested for fake stabbing “prank” in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) – Two brothers were arrested Monday in Silver Spring for allegedly deceiving first responders over a fake stabbing while making a “prank” video.

Denidson Jean, age 21, and Pierre Jean, age 19, have been charged with knowingly causing a false call for an ambulance and making a false statement to an officer with the intent to deceive and cause an investigation.

Pierre Jean, 19

Denidson Jean, 21 The brothers directed witnesses to place five separate calls to 911 for their stabbing hoax

Police report on January 24 at 5:46 p.m., a 911 call was placed saying two brothers got in a fight and one was stabbed in the neck at the 12700 block of Laurie Drive in Silver Spring.

Police arrived and found Denidson Jean lying on the kitchen floor covered in a pool of blood and Pierre Jean standing over them, also covered in blood.

The officer attempted basic first aid when allegedly Denidson began laughing and told the officer the stabbing was fake and a “prank” for social media.

The MCPD reports the brothers orchestrated the hoax and directed witnesses to place five different calls to police and 911. A digital camera and a knife covered in fake blood were both found inside the home.

“The suspects’ decision to orchestrate this hoax for social media and set it into motion with directing a call to 9-1-1 demonstrated a total disregard for the numerous Montgomery County police officers and Fire & Rescue personnel who were dispatched to the residence,” Police Chief Marcus Jones said in a statement.”… The suspects created a dangerous and chaotic scene for the officers and other residents in the home, and we are fortunate that no one was hurt or injured during this situation.

Denidson and Pierre Jean were arrested and transported to the Central Processing Unit and later released from custody.