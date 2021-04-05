Brookside Gardens named as one of top 25 gardens to visit in North America

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — One of Montgomery County’s pockets of paradise, Brookside Gardens, is gaining national attention after being named as one of Yelp’s top 25 gardens in North America.

Brookside rounded out the list at #25. A DMV staple since 1969, the gardens span 50 acres and thousands of flowers and creatures call Brookside home.

Wende Weber from Jessup, Maryland, traveled out to the gardens Monday morning, bringing her mother and newborn along for a stroll after seeing the top 25 list in her Facebook feed a few days ago.

“It’s so hard to go anywhere or do anything. This is all outdoors, and beautiful, and stroller-friendly. It’s just a great way to spend a lovely Monday,” Weber said.

Brookside Gardens served as the backdrop for a day off from school for siblings Micha, Hadar, and Gillah on Monday.

When WDVM’s Randi Bass asked the siblings if they were happy to be away from school for the day, they all responded with an enthusiastic “Yes!”

They said after seeing some flowers bloom in their own neighborhood this week, they wanted to come to the gardens to see more.

“I decided to take pictures with my camera. I’ve been so excited to see all the flowers,” said Gillah. “I love how they just, boom, pop out!”

“We’re also gonna do a scavenger hunt. My dad printed one out for us,” said Hadar.

For those who haven’t been before, Brookside Gardens sits in Wheaton Regional Park. It is open from sunrise to sunset and always free to get in.