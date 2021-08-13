Brooke’s House to open new coffee and chocolate shop

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Brooke’s House is a long-term recovery center for women recovering from alcohol and substance abuse and now, it has a new way to help those women learn job skills.

An empty building on Maryland Avenue at the South End Shopping Center will soon be a coffee and chocolate shop for women recovering from substance and alcohol abuse to work.

The women at Brooke’s House are still putting the finishing touches on their new coffeehouse. The business will give up to 20 women the chance to have a job.

“One of the obstacles we had was finding employment in order to give our girls long-term success because of their records or because of the fact that they were battling drug or alcohol abuse at one point in their life,” said Kevin Simmers Director and Founder of Brooke’s House.

The women will be able to learn the skills they need to get their own job after they recover.

“It’s going to be a great resume builder they’ll become baristas or chocolatiers it also is going to give them job training it’s going to give them experience working with the public,” Simmers said.

Aside from serving the community coffee and chocolate, the shop will serve the women working there.

“Oh it means the world like before I came here I was bouncing couch to couch this is my first time in treatment it’s been 25 years that I’ve been doing bad things and they showed me how to love myself and have respect for myself,” stated Sara Dyson, a current resident at Brooke’s House.

The shop will give the women a way to help others while helping themselves.

“Through addiction, I didn’t feel that way like I felt like I wasn’t worth anything and you know I wasn’t important but here I feel different,” said Tara Goetz, a peer support coordinator at Brooke’s House.

The business is expected to be open in about two months. A menu and schedule are still being figured out.