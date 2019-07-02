Brooke’s House opens up for residents

The sober living home began taking referrals for residents as of Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The founder of Brooke’s House in Washington County has been working diligently for four years to make his daughter’s dream of creating a sober living home for women a reality.

“We want to make sure that the lady who arrives here is not subject to any kind of abuse and she’s treated with dignity and respect and is given an honest chance at long term recovery,” said Kevin Simmers.

The sober living home in Hagerstown located on Technology Blvd. has begun taking referrals for residents as of Monday.

The 18-bed home is dedicated and open for women who are in the early stages of substance abuse recovery.

At the age of 17, Kevin’s daughter, Brooke Simmers entered addiction. Two years later, she would pass away at the age of 19.

Kevin says of his daughter, “When she’d walk in a room, it would light up. She was a jokester. She’d be very proud of what we have here right now.”

In addition, residents will also have job training at a pet care salon, hair salon and even a chocolate making kitchen.

Up until today, Kevin says he’s received an outpouring of support from the community. Everything, staff say, has been thanks to donations from the generous community.

“The community has really rallied behind us because I think everyone’s affected by this epidemic,” said Kevin.

Employees say they’ll welcome the house’s first resident on Monday.