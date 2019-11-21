Brook Lane expands InSTEP program to meet Washington County’s needs

"We need to combine both, mental health and substance abuse to give proper treatment."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown’s Brook Lane recognizes that addiction is a brain disorder and not a moral issue, and in order to help meet Washington County’s needs, they expanded into a second location.

Their Integrated Substance Use Treatment Program allows multiple licensed professionals to meet with people one-on-one in a safe place.

As part of the InSTEP program, patients will be monitored for suboxone usage while assisting their mental health status because Brook Lane staff believes you can’t solve one problem without solving the other first.

“We have taken that ability with masters-level clinicians to kind of put us together and work with a clientele in a non-stigmatizing place,” said Licensed Masters Social Worker Kat Loutrel. “It’s not just for substance abuse, we can address anything.”

Alternative funding may be available to assist those in need.