Brood X cicadas to return this summer

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Get ready for the buzz: brood 10 cicadas are scheduled to take flight this summer. Cicadas come out every year, but this summer entomologists say their presence will be something to behold.

After 17 years spent hibernating underground a swarm of cicadas known as Brood X is expected to emerge in the DMV area this summer. Known for their loud singing or hissing noises, cicadas are annoying yet harmless. At 3 inches long, Brood X cicadas are the largest of their species and are easily recognizable by their orange wings.

Entomologists believe this summer’s resurgence is one of the most magnificent things you can witness in American nature. Experts estimate there will be as many as 1.5 million cicadas per acre.

Brood X is expected to emerge between May and late June.