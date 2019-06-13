Broccoli is voted Maryland’s favorite vegetable for the second year in a row

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A survey done by Green Giant revealed that broccoli is america’s favorite vegetable in 39 states, including Maryland.

People between the ages of 13 and 73 were surveyed for the study. This is the second year in a row that broccoli was voted number one. Even more states favored this controversial green in 2019 compared to last year.

According to this study, broccoli is indeed Maryland’s favorite veggie, but some residents disagreed with the findings.

“I’m saying that I tolerate it, just like you tolerate some of your relatives. You didn’t pick them but you gotta tolerate them, right?” said Dick Smith, a Maryland resident. The survey also found that only one state favored the potato this year as their favorite vegetable and that state is Arkansas.