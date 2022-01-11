Broadband Internet is coming to rural Washington County homes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — 1745 underserved residents, which is about 698 homes, in Washington County could soon expect broadband internet.

Washington County commissioners approved $1,162,605.00 in funding from the county for Antietam Broadband major expansion project.

The total construction cost is projected to be $5,813,025.00.

An additional $4,650,420.00 will come from the state.

The designated underserved areas are in Washington County and consist of 10 ZIP codes, across 61 miles.

“You’re hearing it at a federal government level that broadband is a must. It’s very much like electricity and water. You need to have it whether it’s remote learning, whether it’s telehealth, whether it’s e-commerce, whatever it may be people doing business from home,” said Curtis Pendleton, vice president of strategy for Antietam Broadband.

The project consists of a four-phase construction plan. The project is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2022 and be completed in the spring of 2024.