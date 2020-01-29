Bridge over Antietam Creek gets green light from county

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County is plowing ahead with a construction project as part of its four-phase “Making Connections” infrastructure development plan.

County commissioners and their economic development team broke ground on Tuesday on a 300-foot span bridge over Antietam Creek which will expedite traffic over Eastern Boulevard into the technology park and the Meritus Medical Center campus. Officials also hope the bridge will relieve traffic from Professional Boulevard and Yale Drive to Robinwood Drive.

County Commission President Jeffrey Cline says that “opening up the bridge to the hospital could be lifesaving with precious time and minutes for one’s safety.” And he is thrilled with the access to the Mt. Aetna farm area for economic development, which he sees as a prime location for the county to grow.

The county is also on track for similar infrastructure projects on Henry K Douglas Drive, Crayton Boulevard and Halfway Boulevard.

