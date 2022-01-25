Brenda Thiam appointed as deputy minority whip

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Brenda Thiam, republican delegate for Washington County, has been appointed deputy minority whip.

Thiam will help organize, debate, and strategize on legislation at the committee level.

Thiam said she looks forward to working in her new position.

“I think it’s safe to say they saw some leadership abilities in me that they thought would warrant being appointed to this position,” said Thiam.

Delegate Thiam was sworn in as the Maryland House of delegates’ first black, republican female member last year.