BREAKING: Police investigate shooting in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM) – Gaithersburg Police is investigating the shooting of a man on sunday evening.

Officials report units were called about 6:11 p.m. to the area of South Frederick Avenue near Cedar Avenue, the same area an armed man was killed by police on Friday.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

RT @GPDNews Both GPD & @mcpnews ofcs responded to the unit block of S Frederick Avenue for a shooting. Victim transported to hospital. Ongoing investigation. 911 call received: approx. 6:11 PM. https://t.co/VL4YdFI9ly — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 11, 2021

Police report a vigil was scheduled Sunday for the man killed by police, but are unsure if it was taking place during the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.