UPDATE: Fatal car crash on Ringgold Pike in Ringgold, Md.

RINGGOLD, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a head on collision that happened Tuesday night a little before 9:30 p.m.

The two vehicle accident occurred on Rt 418 (Ringgold Pike) near Misty Meadow Road in Washington County.

Upon arriving to the scene, Maryland State Police said it appeared that for unknown reasons, a vehicle driving along Rt 418 crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head on.

The driver, Timothy Keilholtz, 68, of Emmitsburg, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Maryland State police say the second vehicle was traveling westbound, when Keilholtz crossed the center line and stuck the other car head on. It is reported that the driver attempted to swerve to the right to avoid being struck, but was unable to move in time. The man driving that vehicle was transported to Meritus Medical Center and his condition at this time is unknown.

Police said that from the damage to both cars, it appears speed was a contributing factor in this collision, but are still investigating the incident further. There is no information if distracted driving or intoxication was a factor in the accident at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but believe there may be another witness to this incident. If anyone has any information on this collision, please contact the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack.