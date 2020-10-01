Brad Young won’t pursue another term as FCPS Board President

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County’s Board of Education President Brad Young announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday he will not be pursuing another term.

The position is decided every year in December by members of the board. Young said he’s served 7 of his 10 years on the board as president and he felt it was time for someone else to lead.

“Normally in the past we rotated leadership fairly regularly, the board president would only serve for a year or two,” Young said. “So I want to get back to getting some other folks in leadership and giving them their opportunities.”

In the same announcement, Young endorsed his support for Vice President Jay Mason as the next Board President. Mason said he was surprised by the nomination and he has some big shoes to fill.

“When you have someone like him endorse you, it definitely makes you feel good, it makes me proud and I appreciate it,” Mason said. “It’s now still up to me to finish it off and get elected by my peers.”

Mason said if elected he plans to focus on equity and achievement for all members of Frederick county’s student body.

President Young said he still has two years left in his term, but he will serving it as just a board member. He said he’ll use that position to support the next board president while also continuing initiatives addressing racial equity and closing the achievement gap within the school system.

“I just want to continue to be a good advocate for our school system,” Young said. “And continue to make it an even better school system for all our students and our families in our community.”