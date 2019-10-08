Boys & Girls Club of Washington County kicks off month-long awareness campaign

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Throughout the month of October, the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County is raising awareness and funds through the organization’s Just One More Campaign.

Each week in October will highlight the increasing impact of being a part of the club, starting with how one day at the club can influence members.

“So this week is what a day in the club looks like, and we’ll be releasing a video from our Nolan Village club, where a kid is going to talk about what a day in the club is like,” said Addie Nardi, executive director. “Next week, we’ll do a week at the club. A week after that, a month at the club. And a week after that, a year at the club.”

Coordinators hope raising awareness will garner community support. The Boys & Girls Club of Washington County serves approximately 700 city youth between ages 6 and 18.