Boys and Girls Club receives donation from Sheehy

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County received a monetary donation from Sheehy Hagerstown to help with their operations.

The $1500 donation will go toward keeping the four Boys and Girls Club facilities in Washington County operational as they continue to provide services for children in the area amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and a virtual school semester.

The money will also be used for the Boys and Girls Club distance learning program.