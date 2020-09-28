Boys and Girls Club receives donation from Sheehy

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County received a monetary donation from Sheehy Hagerstown to help with their operations.

The $1500 donation will go toward keeping the four Boys and Girls Club facilities in Washington County operational as they continue to provide services for children in the area amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and a virtual school semester.

The money will also be used for the Boys and Girls Club distance learning program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories