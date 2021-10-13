Boyds man pleads guilty to raping woman in 2019

Kantor will be sentenced in December

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County man has pled guilty to drugging and raping a woman back in 2019.

Philip Mauricio Kantor, 48, of Boyds, Maryland pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape and one count of third-degree sex offense.

Police say a woman reported that she was raped after Kantor bought her drinks at Clyde’s restaurant. The victim told police she woke up in his apartment, feeling paralyzed and unable to move.

After Kantor’s arrest, three other victims came forward to police with similar stories. One of the alleged incidents dated back to 2007. Kantor was registered as a sex offender long before the incident occurred in 2019.

He will be sentenced in December and is facing 20 years in prison.