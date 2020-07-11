Boy Scout troop 51 is asking the community to support their fundraiser

SHARPSBURG, Md ( WDVM ) — The pandemic impacted many things including opportunities for Boy Scouts to continue their events.

So in efforts to continue their program, Troop 51 will be hosting a barbecue fundraiser on Sunday, July 12, 2020, starting at 11:00 a.m. at Sharpsburg Fire Hall.

This is a fundraiser to raise money for future scout events. Due to the pandemic, the boys were not able to go educational trips, so with things gradually reopening, they are asking the community for support in efforts to keep their organization alive.

They will have desserts, barbecue and more, the scouts just ask the public to remember to wear a mask.











” I love doing this stuff for the scouts. I love being able to organize the fundraisers and it’s very family-oriented and it feels nice to be part of a group of people who are now helping these boys,” said Tamara Warfield, Troop 51 Committee Member.

Troop 51 hopes to receive the support from their community and they are excited for other future events.