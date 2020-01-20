Boy appears at hospital with gunshot wound, now in police custody

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A boy with an arrest warrant appeared at Meritus Medical Center Saturday with a gunshot wound in his arm. He is now in police custody, the Hagerstown Police Department said Monday.

The boy, who is a juvenile and is not being identified publicly, was met by police at Meritus around 2 a.m. He would not reveal any details about the shooting, but police determined the boy was picked up in the area of Salem Ave and Central Ave after being shot, according to police. The boy is in stable condition.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Detective Patterson at 301-790-3700 x248 or use crimetip@hagerstownpd.org.

